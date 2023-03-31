No. 3 Lady Vol softball defeats No. 15 Texas A&M in 10-inning marathon, 2-1

Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers threw a 9.2-inning gem halted by a weather delay as the Lady Vols took the first game of the weekend series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 Tennessee softball battled through extra innings and a late lightning delay to defeat No. 15 Texas A&M in a defensive struggle in College Station, Texas on Friday night.

Lady Vol pitcher Ashley Rogers went 9.2 innings and did not allow a hit until the final frame in the 2-1 win against the Aggies. Rogers struck out 11 batters with six walks and a whopping 183 total pitches to improve to 11-0 in the circle this season.

Tennessee finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the tenth inning when Zaida Puni hit into an error that allowed two runs to score and put the Lady Vols in front. Tennessee outfielder Kiki Milloy picked up two hits for Tennessee, which only had four total hits in the game.

A lightning delay interrupted the game in the bottom of the tenth following Ashley Rogers first allowed hit. She returned to pitch after the delay and let up a Texas A&M run before Karlyn Pickens entered the game to get the final out.