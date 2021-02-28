No. 4 Aggies Edge Out No. 9 Gamecocks, 10-9

The Aggies return to action March 6 as they host No. 3 Georgia at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 9 South Carolina, 10-9, in its final regular season road meet Saturday at One Wood Farm.

“We were glad to get back on the road, and it was a tough win,” head coach Tana McKay said. “We fought until the very end, and we came out on top. I’m proud of our effort and the way we competed today. We are ready to get back home and prepare for another tough meet at home next Saturday.”

In the meet’s first event, Reining, Taylor Masson captured her first career victory, registering a 71.5 to better McKenzie Duncan’s 69.5. Lisa Bricker defeated Chloe Stephenson, 70.5-67.5.

Texas A&M (3-3, 2-3 SEC) evened the meet at 5-5 after winning Flat, 3-2. In Flat, Caroline Dance overwhelmed Bili Brandner, 87-74, earning Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors for her efforts. Mali Selman topped Carolina Bald, 78-77, before Devon Thomas closed out the event with her first collegiate win with a score of 75 to edge out Kit Cunningham’s 73.

Hayley Riddle began Horsemanship with a 79, the highest score by an Aggie this season, topping Cora Wyers’ 78. The junior garnered MOP honors for the third time this season. Cameron Crenwelge followed with a 73.5-72.5 victory over Taylor Kellam, before Ella Petak recorded a career-high 78 to defeat Alexa Thorpe’s 76.5. Mackenzie Chapman and Kamiah McGrath tied, giving A&M a 3-1 win in the event.

In Fences, Alexis Ortiz toppled Joran Allen, 81-74. Haley Redifer secured the victory for the Maroon & White as the senior bested Trinity Hammerschmidt, 89-87. The Barboursville, Virginia, native’s 89 marks a new season high, and she was named MOP.