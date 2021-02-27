No. 4 Aggies Travel to No. 9 South Carolina Saturday

The Aggies (2-3, 1-3 SEC) look to bounce back following a 14-6 loss to No. 1 Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road to face off against No. 9 South Carolina at 9 a.m. Saturday at the One Wood Farm.

The Aggies (2-3, 1-3 SEC) look to bounce back following a 14-6 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13. Texas A&M captured a 3-2 victory in Flat as Rhian Murphy, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Mali Selman won their respective points in the event. Lovingfoss completed the sweep as she won her point in Fences. In the Western arena, the Maroon & White garnered victories from Ella Petak in Horsemanship and Ariana Gray in Reining.

On the season, Lovingfoss holds a combined team-high five wins in Fences (3) and Flat (2). Caroline Dance holds 3-1 ledger in Flat, which includes two Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors. Dance, Murphy and Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship) have two MOPs each, the most by an Aggie this season.

South Carolina enters the meet with a 1-3 ledger after falling to Georgia, 10-6, on Feb. 6. The Gamecocks have only played in conference competition this season, and defeated the Bulldogs, 11-8, on Nov. 13.

Saturday marks the 26th meeting all-time between the two teams with the Aggies holding a 16-9 advantage. The squads last met on Nov. 5, where then-No. 7 A&M upset then-No. 3 South Carolina, 13-7, inside the Hildebrand Equine Complex.