No. 5 Texas A&M Equestrian Hosts No. 2 Georgia

The Bulldogs opened the season with a loss at No. 1 Auburn, 13-7.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts No. 2 Georgia in its home opener Friday at 9 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

“The team is excited to return to our home arena to ride,” head coach Tana McKay said. “The girls have been faced with a lot of adversity to start the season on the road, and they have handled themselves well with class and toughness. I’m looking forward to seeing this great group of girls support each other and compete against another great team."

The Aggies (2-1, 1-0 SEC) opened Southeastern Conference action defeating No. 9 South Carolina, 10-8. After trailing 6-3, the Maroon & White captured seven of the 10 remaining points between Flat and Horsemanship to secure the victory. Devon Thomas (Fences) and Rhian Murphy (Flat) each earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines. For Thomas, it marked the second consecutive week to earn MOP.