No. 6 Aggies Embark for SEC Championship

In Horsemanship, Hayley Riddle leads the squad with a 5-1 ledger, along with Cameron Crenwelge, who has won four of her last five meets.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 6 Texas A&M equestrian team opens play at the SEC Championship on Friday at 8 a.m. against No. 2-seeded Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Maroon & White duo of Caroline Dance and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss sit atop the Jumping Seat squad with a combined six victories each. In Flat, Rhian Murphy has added four wins while Mali Selman and Nicole Leonard each hold three. Leonard is coming off a career-high performance, scoring a 95 in Flat to earn her SEC March Rider of the Month honors.

Emmy-Lu Marsh steers the Reining squad with four wins as Ariana Gray and Shelby Reine have each added three victories.