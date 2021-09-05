No. 6 Aggies Top Kent State in Season Opener

After a tightly contested first half, the Aggies outscored the Golden Flashes 31-7 after the intermission, including 17-0 in the third quarter.

Devon Achane rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Ainias Smith caught two scores, sparking the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) to a 41-10 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at Kyle Field on Saturday night. The win marked A&M’s ninth consecutive victory, tied for second longest active win streak in the FBS and most consecutive wins for the Aggies since the 1998 season (10).

After a tightly contested first half, the Aggies outscored the Golden Flashes 31-7 after the intermission, including 17-0 in the third quarter.

Texas A&M rolled up 595 total yards of offense, the most since Texas State in 2019. A&M’s triple threat of Achane, Isaiah Spiller and Smith gave the Aggies two 100-yard rushers and one 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since September 23, 2017 when Kellen Mond (109 rush), Keith Ford (102 rush) and Christian Kirk (110 receiving) did the deed against Arkansas.

With the Maroon & White nursing a 13-3 lead midway through the third quarter, Leon O’Neal woke up the crowd with an electrifying 85-yard pick-six to extend the Aggies lead to 20-3.

The quote of the night following the #Aggies win over Kent State comes from @WakeEmUp9 about using @boimarv9 as a lead blocker on his pick-6 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/I75tgrQ9wq — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) September 5, 2021

Texas A&M kept the momentum, scoring touchdowns on three of its next four drives, including two TD runs by Achane – a 63-yard sprint with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter and a 1-yard plunge with 6:26 remaining in the game. Smith caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King early in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies rushed for 303 yards in the game. In addition to Achane’s ground effort, Isaiah Spiller logged his 11th career 100-yard game with 113 yards on 17 carries.

King went 21-for-33 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

The (Haynes) King is a man of the people.



Also... this is without a doubt the coolest shot I've ever captured so please watch it all the way to the end. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/30rIskpr5p — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) September 5, 2021

Smith had 100 yards receiving on a career-high eight receptions. Caleb Chapman caught four passes for 91 yards, including a career-long 53 yard reception.

Texas A&M opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass from King to Smith. On the drive, King was a perfect 6-for-6 for 49 yards, distributing passes to five different players.

Each team added a field goal on their following respective drives to cap off the scoring for the half. Seth Small’s 49-yard field goal with 4:11 left in the first quarter marks his 50th career make.

The Aggie defense held Kent State to 110 passing yards and racked up five sacks. Aaron Hansford led the team with eight tackles. O’Neal had two pickoffs for the first multi-interception game of his career.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 6 Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

September 4, 2021

Team Notes

- Texas A&M’s 595 yards of total offense were the most by the Aggies since the Lamar game in 2019.

- Dating back to last season, the Aggies earned their ninth consecutive victory, which ties them for the second longest active win streak in the FBS. This is also the most consecutive wins since the 1998 season (10).

- The win marked the fourth straight season-opening victory for A&M.

- Eight true freshmen saw action in the season opener, with Bryce Foster making the start at center.

- Today’s captains against Kent State were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal, OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller became the 21st Aggie to tally over 2,000 career rushing yards, moving up A&M’s all-time list to 18th place with 2,095 yards to date.

- Spiller ended the game with 113 rushing yards, the 11th 100-yard game of his career.

- Junior WR Ainias Smith recorded his third career 100-yard receiving game with 100 yards on the night.

- Smith got A&M on the board first with a 4-yard reception in the first quarter and added a 14-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter for the third multi-touchdown game of his career, marking the second time he has caught multiple touchdown passes in a game.

- Smith logged a career high with eight receptions in the game. He previously caught six passes in a game on four occasions.

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane logged two rushing touchdowns for his second career multi-TD game. He also rushed for two TDs against North Carolina in last season’s Orange Bowl.

- Achane rushed for 124 yards, marking his second career 100-yard game.

- The Aggies had two 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since their November 16, 2019 win vs. South Carolina.

- A&M’s triple threat of Achane, Spiller and Smith gave the Aggies two 100-yard rushers and one 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since September 23, 2017 when Kellen Mond (109 rush), Keith Ford (102 rush) and Christian Kirk (110 receiving) did the deed against Arkansas.

- Senior DB Leon O’Neal recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time in his career after a pick in the first quarter and a second midway through the third quarter that he returned 85 yards for his first touchdown.

- O’Neal’s 85-yard interception return marks the eighth-longest in program history and the longest since the 1992 season.

- O’Neal’s pair of picks were the most in a single game by an Aggie since graduate DB Myles Jones intercepted two passes in the 2019 season opener against Texas State.

- True freshmen DL Shemar Turner and DL Jahzion Harris along with redshirt freshman DL Fadil Diggs each recorded the first sacks of their young careers. True freshman DB Jardin Gilbert also racked up 0.5 sacks for his first mark in the column.

- Senior PLK Seth Small sailed his 50th career field goal through the uprights when he connected on a 49-yarder in the first quarter. Small sits in fifth all-time at A&M, making 51 of 66 field goals in his career.