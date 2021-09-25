No. 7 Aggies Fall to No. 16 Arkansas, 20-10

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies fell to No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks, 20-10, on Saturday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The loss ends A&M’s historic 11-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in school history dating back to the 1992 season.

Arkansas opened the game up 17-0, and was driving down the field nearing the 2:30 mark of the second quarter. Faced with a 4th-and-1, the Aggie defense swarmed to the ball-carrier to stop the Razorback runner in his tracks and manufactured a nine-play, 46-yard drive that resulted in a 49-yard boot by Seth Small to trim the deficit to 14 entering the half.

After a few Maroon & White stops, Isaiah Spiller took a handoff up the middle and out-sprinted five Arkansas defenders for a 67-yard touchdown run to cut into the difference and make it 17-10 Razorbacks.

Arkansas tacked on three more points from a 24-yard chip shot at the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for both teams for the remainder of the game.

Spiller finished with 12 carries for 95 yards and a score. Devon Achane led the Aggies in receiving with a career-high six receptions.