No. 7 Aggies Fall to No. 16 Arkansas, 20-10

ARLINGTON, Texas — The loss ends A&M’s historic 11-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in school history dating back to the 1992 season.
Arkansas opened the game up 17-0, and was driving down the field nearing the 2:30 mark of the second quarter. Faced with a 4th-and-1, the Aggie defense swarmed to the ball-carrier to stop the Razorback runner in his tracks and manufactured a nine-play, 46-yard drive that resulted in a 49-yard boot by Seth Small to trim the deficit to 14 entering the half.
After a few Maroon & White stops, Isaiah Spiller took a handoff up the middle and out-sprinted five Arkansas defenders for a 67-yard touchdown run to cut into the difference and make it 17-10 Razorbacks.
Arkansas tacked on three more points from a 24-yard chip shot at the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for both teams for the remainder of the game.
Spiller finished with 12 carries for 95 yards and a score. Devon Achane led the Aggies in receiving with a career-high six receptions.
Aaron Hansford and Antonio Johnson led the defense with eight tackles apiece, as Johnson added two break ups and Hansford had a sack. Micheal Clemons stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.