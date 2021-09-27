No. 7 Aggies Fall to No. 16 Arkansas, 20-10

The loss ends A&M’s historic 11-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in school history dating back to the 1992 season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies fell to No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks, 20-10, on Saturday afternoon inside AT&T Stadium.

The loss ends A&M’s historic 11-game winning streak, the fifth-longest in school history dating back to the 1992 season.

Arkansas opened the game up 17-0, and was driving down the field nearing the 2:30 mark of the second quarter. Faced with a 4th-and-1, the Aggie defense swarmed to the ball-carrier to stop the Razorback runner in his tracks and manufactured a nine-play, 46-yard drive that resulted in a 49-yard boot by Seth Small to trim the deficit to 14 entering the half.

After a few Maroon & White stops, Isaiah Spiller took a handoff up the middle and out-sprinted five Arkansas defenders for a 67-yard touchdown run to cut into the difference and make it 17-10 Razorbacks.

Arkansas tacked on three more points from a 24-yard chip shot at the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for both teams for the remainder of the game.

Spiller finished with 12 carries for 95 yards and a score. Devon Achane led the Aggies in receiving with a career-high six receptions.

Aaron Hansford and Antonio Johnson led the defense with eight tackles apiece, as Johnson added two break ups and Hansford had a sack. Micheal Clemons stuffed the stat sheet, tallying 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 16 Arkansas 20, No. 7 Texas A&M 10

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

September 25, 2021

Team Notes

- Texas A&M is now 9-1 against Arkansas as SEC opponents, while the Razorbacks lead the all-time series 42-33-3.

- The Aggies landed a season-high five punts inside the 20-yard line, averaging 45.8 yards per punt.

- Today’s captains against Arkansas were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DB Myles Jones, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller sprinted 67 yards to the end zone midway through the third quarter for A&M’s longest rushing touchdown of the season and the second-longest play of his career.

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane caught a career-high six passes in the game.

- Sophomore DB Antonio Johnson helped lead the defense with eight tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Johnson has tallied at least six takedowns in three of the team’s four games this season.

- Graduate LB Aaron Hansford also added eight tackles in the game, matching his season high which was set against Kent State.

- Graduate DL Micheal Clemons filled out the stat sheet, finishing with four tackles, 2.0 for loss including a sack, and also forced a fumble.

- Senior PK Seth Small became the fifth Aggie and fourth kicker in program history to score 300-or-more points in their career when he sailed a 49-yard field goal through the uprights just before halftime.