No. 7 Bearkats get by Cardinals with ease

BEAUMONT, Texas — The No. 7 Sam Houston Bearkats flexed their muscles early and often, blasting Lamar, 62-7, on Saturday night at Provost-Umphrey Stadium.
Eric Schmid accounted for six touchdowns and Jequez Ezzard had 215 all-purpose yards and three scores on just six touches as the Kats (3-0, 3-0 SLC) built up a 38-0 halftime lead and finished off the youthful Cardinals (1-3, 1-3 SLC) in convincing fashion, snapping a modest two-game losing streak to LU in the all-time series.
The Kats scored on its first drive of the game, getting a 16-yard rush from Schmid, but went each of the next three drives without points. That all changed when Schmid found Ezzard for the first time, a 35-yard score to make it 14-0. Then, following a quick stop by the Bearkat defense, Ezzard struck again with an 80-yard punt return that made it 21-0 and from there the rout was on.
Ezzard would finish with 130 yards on just four catches and two touchdowns, while Schmid threw for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to 46 yards and four scores on the ground, marking only the eighth time in school history a player has rushed for four touchdowns in a single game.
As explosive as the Bearkat offense was, the defense was just as dominant, allowing just 179 total yards to the Cardinal offense for the game, including only 26 rushing yards on 34 carries.
Tristin McCollum was one of two Kats, along with Braiden Clopton, leading the team with seven stops. McCollum also hauled in one of two Bearkat interceptions in the game, with freshman Jaylen Phillips picking up the other.
The Bearkats will now get a bye week before going on the road once again for a Thursday meeting with Northwestern State on April 1 in Natchitoches, La.