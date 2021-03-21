No. 7 Bearkats get by Cardinals with ease

Eric Schmid accounted for six touchdowns and Jequez Ezzard had 215 all-purpose yards and three scores on just six touches

BEAUMONT, Texas — The No. 7 Sam Houston Bearkats flexed their muscles early and often, blasting Lamar, 62-7, on Saturday night at Provost-Umphrey Stadium.



Eric Schmid accounted for six touchdowns and Jequez Ezzard had 215 all-purpose yards and three scores on just six touches as the Kats (3-0, 3-0 SLC) built up a 38-0 halftime lead and finished off the youthful Cardinals (1-3, 1-3 SLC) in convincing fashion, snapping a modest two-game losing streak to LU in the all-time series.



The Kats scored on its first drive of the game, getting a 16-yard rush from Schmid, but went each of the next three drives without points. That all changed when Schmid found Ezzard for the first time, a 35-yard score to make it 14-0. Then, following a quick stop by the Bearkat defense, Ezzard struck again with an 80-yard punt return that made it 21-0 and from there the rout was on.

Ezzard would finish with 130 yards on just four catches and two touchdowns, while Schmid threw for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to 46 yards and four scores on the ground, marking only the eighth time in school history a player has rushed for four touchdowns in a single game.