No. 8 Men’s Tennis Defeats New Mexico to Advance to NCAA Second Round

The Maroon and White will take on No. 24 Oklahoma (11-14) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to determine which team advances to next weekend’s Round of 16

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team opened NCAA Tournament play Friday with a 4-1 win against New Mexico at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (17-8) are the top-seed in the College Station Regional as they participate in their 27th straight NCAA Tournament and are hosting for the eight straight season.

The Maroon and White will take on No. 24 Oklahoma (11-14) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, to determine which team advances to next weekend’s Round of 16 matchup against the winner of the regional in Orlando, hosted by No. 9 Central Florida.

A&M opened play by earning the doubles point through victories on the top two courts. The Aggie duo of No. 65 Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins bested UNM’s Jake Trondson and Raul Dobai, 6-3, on court two to open the action. UNM pulled even in doubles as Alex Maggs and Stepan Holis topped A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter, 6-3, on court three. With the point in the balance, A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson were up to the task as the defeated Dominic West and Sergio Molina, 6-4, to stake the Aggies to a 1-0 advantage.

The Aggies maintained momentum in singles action as they claimed first sets on four of six courts. No 3 Hady Habib doubled the A&M advantage as he topped West 6-4, 6-0 on court two. The Lobos got on the board as Rafael Abdulsalam defeated No. 100 Schachter 6-3, 6-2 to pull UNm within 2-1 on the scoreboard.

No. 122 Rollins tacked on point number three for the home team as he ousted Trondson 7-6(6), 6-1 before Guido Marson punched the Aggie’s ticket to the second round with a 6-4, 7-5 win on court six over Molina.

All-session and single match tickets are on sale, Texas A&M students with a valid student ID are free, compliments of Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 888-992-4443, online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kyle Field Box Office located on the north end of the stadium. Tickets also will be available for purchase on match days at the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning one hour before match time.

RESULTS

Tennis Match Results

New Mexico vs Texas A&M

5/7/2021 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#8 Texas A&M 4, New Mexico 1

Singles competition

1. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. DOBAI, Raul (NM) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 0-0, unfinished

2. #3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. WEST, Dominic (NM) 6-4, 6-0

3. #30 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. HOLIS, Stepan (NM) 6-1, 2-6, 5-1, unfinished

4. ABDULSALAM, Rafael (NM) def. #100 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

5. #122 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. TRONDSON, Jake (NM) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1

6. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. MOLINA, Sergio (NM) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. #8 Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. WEST, Dominic/MOLINA, Sergio (NM) 6-4

2. #65 Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. TRONDSON, Jake/DOBAI, Raul (NM) 6-3

3. MAGGS, Alex/HOLIS, Stepan (NM) def. Pranav Kumar/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

New Mexico 17-8

Texas A&M 8-10; National ranking #8