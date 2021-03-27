No. 8 Texas A&M Defeats Auburn Friday Night

The Aggies opened the match by claiming the doubles point through strong performances on courts one and two.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Auburn, 5-2, Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 13-4 this season and 5-3 against the SEC while the Tigers fell to 6-11 overall and 2-6 in league matches.

“All of these conference matches are really close,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We were very energetic in the doubles, I thought. It was good to see some other guys get the opportunity to contribute tonight. It was a big fight and there were moments in the match where we could have lost. That is how close it was, but our guys were pretty tough down the stretch in a couple of those matches. Val and Noah were both behind and were able to turn those matches around. That was the difference tonight.”

The Aggies opened the match by claiming the doubles point through strong performances on courts one and two. The A&M pair of Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins claimed a 6-3 win over No. 41 Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett on the top court. The Aggie duo of Bjorn Thomson and Kenner Taylor clinched the point with a 7-5 win on court two over Auburn’s Tom Wright and Maxwell Giddens.

The two teams split first sets in singles action but the Aggies were able to pile on a pair of points to mount a 3-0 advantage. Freshman Raphael Perot posted a 6-2, 6-3 win on court five over Auburn’s Maxwell Giddens followed by sophomore Pierce Rollins’ 7-6(4), 7-6(1) triumph over Jan Galka on court three.

Auburn earned their first point of the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court four by Finn Murgett over Guido Marson.

No. 71 Noah Schachter clinched A&M’s win on court two with a 2-6, 6-5, 6-3 victory on court two over Auburn’s Maclean. Auburn tacked on a point on court six as Spencer Gray picked up a three-set win over Thomson.

In the final match to finish of the night, No. 5 Vacherot bounced back from dropping a first set tiebreaker to win 7-6, 6-3 on court one to make the final score 5-2 in A&M’s favor.

