No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Returns to SEC Play to Take On Auburn

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated No. 6 TCU 5-2 Tuesday evening at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis team returns league action as they host Auburn Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 12-4 this season and 4-3 against the SEC while the Tigers carry a 6-10 overall record and a 2-5 mark in league matches.

AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS

The Aggies moved up a couple spots in the latest edition of the team rankings to No. 8 after collecting top-10 wins against then-No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 TCU. In the singles poll, the Aggies had the No. 1 ranked player for the first time in program history as Hady Habib is atop of the first edition of spring singles rankings. Following closely behind is Valentin Vacherot at No. 5, the senior ranks third on A&M’s all-time singles wins list. Rounding out the ranked Aggies singles players are No. 66 Barnaby Smith, No. 71 Noah Schachter, No. 89 Carlos Aguilar and No. 108 Pierce Rollins. In the doubles poll Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson skyrocketed to the No. 11 spot after collecting five ranked wins this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated No. 6 TCU 5-2 Tuesday evening at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies opened the match with an overpowering attack on the doubles court, winning handily on court three followed by a two-break victory on court one. A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter raced to a 6-1 triumph over Luc Fomba and Max Kurzban before No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson toppled No. 15 Alastair Gray and Jake Fearnley 6-3 to clinch the opening point.

The relentless attack from the Maroon & White did not let up as play transitioned into singles action as the home team claimed four first sets to maintain scoreboard pressure on the Horned Frogs. Despite the A&M offensive, TCU evened the match at one-all as Tadeas Paroulek bested Thomson 6-4, 6-4 on court five before the Aggies were able to regain the advantage on court three. No. 116 Schachter propelled A&M back in front with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Tomas Jirousek on court three.

As play stretched into third sets on the remaining four courts the Aggies pushed their lead out to 3-1 as Pierce Rollins topped No. 113 Sander Jong 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) on court four. TCU earned a point from No. 125 Fearnley on court six in three sets over A&M freshman Raphael Perot.

With all attention settled onto the top two court, A&M’s best did not disappoint the home crowd as No. 4 Vacherot and No. 33 Aguilar outlasted their opponents within seconds of each other to make the final score 5-2 in the Aggies’ favor. Vacherot defeated No. 21 Gray 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-2 on the top court quickly followed by Aguilar’s 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 win over No. 47 Fomba.

UP NEXT