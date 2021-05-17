No. 8 Texas A&M Tennis Defeats No. 16 Mississippi State 4-0 to Reach NCAA Quarterfinals

The Aggies will face #1 Florida in the Elite 8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the fourth time in program history as they posted a 4-0 win over No. 16 Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 Monday evening at the USTA National Campus. The Aggies will take on No. 1 Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Thursday, match times have not been determined.

The Aggies stormed through the doubles point to open up a 1-0 advantage over the Bulldogs, winning 6-3 on courts two and three. A&M’s No. 86 Hady Habib and Noah Schachter topped Giovanni Oradini and Nicolas Ocana on court three followed by the clincher by No. 65 Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins over Nemanja Malesevic and Davide Tortora.

As play moved into singles, A&M maintained all of the momentum as they claimed first sets on all six courts. No. 3 Habib converted a 6-4, 6-0 result into a 2-0 lead for the Aggies as he bested No. 48 Florian Broska on court two. Moments later, A&M freshman Raphael Perot nearly shutout Gregor Ramskogler, 6-0, 6-1, on court six to stake the Aggies to a commanding 3-0 lead.

Needing just one more point to book A&M’s fourth trip to the NCAA quarterfinals the Aggies found No. 100 Schachter up to the task. Schachter, the Wesley Chapel, Florida native, has posted the fourth point for the Aggies in two straight matches. On Monday the right-hander topped Alberto Colas 6-2, 7-6(3) to advance the Aggies.

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On advancing…

“This was a really good team win. We knew this was going to be a hard fought match they are a real feisty team and our guys came on and played very well I thought. We were excited to play this match tonight and we played tough. We have to continue to take it one step at a time and everyone in Orlando is capable of winning the tournament.”

On how the Aggies pulled away…

“When we get to this point in the season we have to do whatever it takes. I think our guys are pretty dialed in and we got a couple quick results from Raphael [Perot] and Hady [Habib]. It is always that fourth point that is so elusive and it was looking like it could get complicated there for a moment. Mississippi State made a push on us, which I knew they would, they are a really well coached team. I am really happy that Noah [Schachter] got to win the match here in Florida, being up from this area. He was pretty gritty tonight and winning that tiebreaker I thought he played really high level.”

TEXAS A&M JUNIOR NOAH SCHACHTER QUOTES

On clinching in his home state…

“I think it was cool to do it in front of my friends and family, but honestly I am the most happy to do it for the seniors. We know that this is their last ever run it was really special. I know, Val [Vacherot], Hady [Habib] and Carlos [Aguilar] all want it really bad, and we're really excited to go to Elite Eight.”

On winning the second-set tiebreaker…

“I made it a point to focus on every point. I just tried to play really aggressive and have no regrets. It paid off, he is a really good player so I knew I had to play really aggressive to earn the point.”

On his doubles match to open the match…

“We came out with a lot of energy in the beginning. Hady [Habib] played unbelievable, hitting big serves, and I was good at the net. We got an early break and kept rolling.”

NCAA NOTES

- The Aggies are 46-28 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 15 times, the Round of Eight four times and the NCAA Semifinal once, in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 26-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA Tournaments and made 27 consecutive appearances.

NCAA ROUND OF 16 RESULTS

Tennis Match Results

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M

5/17/2021 at Orlando, Fla.

(USTA National Campus)

#8 Texas A&M 4, #16 Mississippi State 0

Singles competition

1. #5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. #20 Giovanni Oradini (MS) 6-3, 1-6, 2-0, unfinished

2. #3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. #48 Florian Broska (MS) 6-4, 6-1

3. #30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. #53 Nemanja Malesevic (MS) 6-3, 3-6, 2-3, unfinished

4. #100 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #121 Alberto Colas (MS) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Carles Hernandez (MS) 6-3, 2-5, unfinished

6. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #8 Bjorn Thomson/Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. #15 Gregor Ramskogler/Florian Broska (MS) 5-3, unfinished

2. #65 Valentin Vacherot/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic/Davide Tortora (MS) 6-3