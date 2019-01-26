COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M men's tennis team is set to host No. 16 Virginia, Cal and Western Michigan for the 2019 ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas. The Aggies and Broncos will face off at 2 p.m. following the Cavaliers and Bears showdown at 11 a.m.



Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 1-0 record and faces a final tune up before the Kick-Off Weekend officials begins as they face UTRGV at 9 a.m. The winners of Saturday's Kick-Off matches will play at 2 p.m. on Sunday for a spot in the ITA Division I National Men's Team Indoor Championship Presented By Oracle in Chicago, Ill. hosted by the University of Illinois on Feb. 15-18 at the Midtown Athletic Club. The losers from Saturday's matches will face off in a consolation match at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.



Admission to tennis this season is free for all fans, but fans wishing to be a part of the Stadium Club can visit https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/tennis/index.html to secure their place for the upcoming men's and women's tennis season.



Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis.



LAST TIME OUT

The Aggies topped Abilene Christian. 7-0, at the Burbank Tennis Center in Los Angeles last Sunday evening. The Maroon & White opened the day capturing the doubles points followed by singles wins from No. 89 Carlos Aguilar, No. 50 Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter, Austin Abbrat, Alex Vedri and Jack Pulliam. Schachter, Abbrat, Vedri and Pulliam claimed their first collegiate dual victory. Smith and Schachter partnered to clinch the doubles point after Valentin Vacherot and Pulliam topped Sebastian Langson and Nikolas Moceanu.



UP NEXT

The Aggies hit the road next weekend as they travel to Dallas to take on Texas Tech at the SMU Tennis Complex before heading to South Bend, Ind. To take on No. 17 Notre Dame.