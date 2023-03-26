'Nobody can beat y'all': Jerome Tang congratulates Florida Atlantic on Elite 8 victory

The former Baylor assistant had some words of encouragement and congratulations to the team that knocked his Wildcats out of the NCAA Tournament.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang showed a remarkable display of class and humility after the Wildcat's loss to Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8.

After the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic defeated the No. 3 seed KSU 79-76, Tang made a personal trip to the FAU locker room after the game to offer his congratulations to the Owls.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other, the way you communicate with each other, nobody can beat y’all,” Tang told the FAU team. “Stay together, don’t get distracted between now and then. Stay locked in, keep doing what you’re doing.”

Having coached under Scott Drew at Baylor for 19 seasons, Tang took Kansas State to the Elite 8 as a No. 3 seed in his first ever season as a collegiate head coach.

Even though the Wildcats' time in the NCAA Tournament ended early, Tang had nothing but good things to say about the team that beat them.

"Y'all the toughest son of a guns we played all year long," Tang told the Owls as he concluded his speech.

Next, Florida Atlantic will face San Diego State in the Final Four in Houston.