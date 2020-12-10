Dynamic Duo: Hardy & Jones Leading the Offensive Charge for Normangee

The Panthers are 6-0 for the first time since 2007 & a big reason for that is the team's dynamic passing game

NORMANGEE, Texas — Earlier this summer, a Class 2A DII football coach in the Brazos Valley told KAGS that passing the ball was the hardest thing to do & defend in that level of competition.

Normangee is having no problems throwing the ball, and that's part of the reason the Panthers are 6-0 on the season for the first time since 2007.

Mason Hardy has been stellar at quarterback. The senior has thrown for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns. More impressively, he hasn't thrown a single interception.

Hardy's top target, junior Izaha Jones, has 30 catches for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns already this season and more often than not, he's being double-teamed.

"I'm unstoppable," Jones says. Don't feel like anyone can hold me on the field."

Despite the extra coverage, Hardy continues to look his way because he trusts his receiver to come down the 50/50 ball.

"O-line give me three steps and I'm chunking it to him," Hardy, a senior quarterback, says. "He's going to come down with it."

🚨🚨PLAY OF THE YEAR ALERT🚨🚨@JonesIzaha breaks about 329 would be tacklers and somehow finds the end zone.@Mhardy_14 & the rest of the @NHSFootballTX offense was electric once again tonight, as @NormangeeHS takes down Leon in our FNL Game of the Week. pic.twitter.com/YXJLzeFn1g — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) October 10, 2020

The Panthers will need their dynamic duo to produce again this Friday, when Normangee travels to Grapeland with first place in the district on the line.

"Whenever you're in a pinch and need something to happen, you get into that comfort area and this year it's been Mason and Izaha," Normangee head coach Keith Sitton says.