COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Joseph Jones, an integral member of the rebirth of Texas A&M Men’s Basketball, will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame at the 42nd annual Burgess Banquet on Friday, September 13 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

During his four-year career (2004-08) in Aggieland, Jones helped lead to team to a 95-37 record with a trip to the NIT Quarterfinals, three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NCAA Sweet 16 berth.

Jones, a native of Normangee, Texas, earned All-Big 12 honors every season and was a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2005 as well as a NABC All-District honoree in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Academically, he was a member of the All-Big 12 Academic Team in 2006 and ultimately graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in agricultural leadership and development in 2007.

Jones enjoyed a prolific sophomore campaign in which he averaged 15.3 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. Against Texas, Jones scored 31 points, the most points by an Aggie in Austin since 1963, and tied two Big 12 records for most field goals in a half (9-of-11) and consecutive shots made (9).

In his junior season, Jones and the Aggies made their first appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 since 1980. Jones ranked second on the team in scoring with 13.4 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder at 6.8 per game. Jones and the Aggies earned the program’s first victory at Allen Fieldhouse as Texas A&M defeated No. 6 Kansas, 69-66, before a 100-82 victory over No. 25 Texas to win their 21st-consecutive home game.

In the NCAA Tournament, Jones recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first-round win over Penn and scored 12 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Aggies topped Louisville, 72-69.

As a senior, Jones averaged 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both of which ranked second on the team.

Jones’ name can be found all over the record book as he is third in career points (1,679), second in made free throws (480), sixth in rebounds (843), seventh in field goals (588), seventh in blocked shots (96) and second in games started (131).

Since the completion of his career at Texas A&M, Jones has played professionally in multiple countries, most recently with 2019 Baloncesto Superior Nacional champions, Santeros de Aguada, in Puerto Rico.

Joining Jones in the Class of 2019 are Alia Atkinson ‘10 from women's swimming and diving, Morenike Atunrase '08 from women's basketball, Patrick Bates '92 from football, Kyle Hawthorne '79 from baseball, Justin Oliver '09 from men's track and field and Ty Warren '03 from football.