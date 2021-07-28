Numerous Aggies plus Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph continue to receive preseason recognition

A&M star DeMarvin Leal along with College Station product Brandon Joseph have been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Kenyon Green and McKinnley Jackson were named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Green, a 2020 Outland semifinalist as a first-team FWAA All-American offensive guard at Texas A&M last year, tops the list as the only first-team interior lineman to return. The Aggies are one of 18 teams to have at least two players on the watch list.

Green, an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned consensus All-America honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts, while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt, while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Jackson, a defensive lineman from Lucedale, Mississippi, earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2020 after appearing in all 10 games and making one start. The stout defensive tackle improved throughout the season as he accumulated a pair of tackles-for-loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks. In A&M’s Orange Bowl victory, Jackson posted a pair of tackles, a sack and a hurry against No. 13 North Carolina.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.

Texas A&M football’s DeMarvin Leal was named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by Football Writers Association of America.

Leal, a junior defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.