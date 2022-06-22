Numerous Aggies set to compete at the USATF Championships

Highlighting the group is two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu (800m, 4x400m) and 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Twenty Aggies are set to compete at the United States Track & Field Championships and USATF U20 Championships beginning Thursday at Hayward Field.

Seven of the 20 athletes in action donned the Maroon & White during the 2022 season, while 10 compete professionally and three are 2023 newcomers.

Highlighting the group is two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu (800m, 4x400m) and 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley. Mu leads the world with a season-best 800m time of 1:57.01, while Kerley is the second-fastest American and fifth-fastest in the world in the 100m at 9.92 (2.0w). Olympic trials champion Maggie Malone enters as the world-leader in the javelin at 215-7/65.73m.

NCAA outdoor bronze medalist Brandon Miller ranks as the second-fastest American in the 800m at a season-best time of 1:45.09, .02 seconds behind adidas professional Bryce Hoppel. Natosha Rogers enters the 5000m ranked as the fifth-fastest American this season at 15:05.22. The Brooks professional already earned an entry to the World Athletics Championships in the 10,000m after finishing third in the qualifying race in late May.

Aggies entered in the USATF U20 Championships include Ashton Schwartzman (men’s 400m) and Kennedy Wade (women’s 400m). Wade is currently the third fastest American under-20 with a personal best time of 52.48, while Schwartzman ranks No. 5 at 45.98.

Incoming freshmen Landon Helms and Thatcher Frankfather are set to compete in the men’s decathlon. Helms recently claimed the Nike National High School decathlon title with 7,051 points, while Frankfather holds a personal best mark of 6,300 points. Camryn Dickson is slated to run in the 100m and 200m races. The incoming speedster from Clear Brook placed runner-up in the 200m at the UIL 6A State Championships with a personal best time of 23.20.

Live results for the USATF U20 Championships can be followed here, while the USATF Championships can be followed here. For more information on the television and webcast schedule, click here.

Finishers in the top three advance to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene beginning July 15-24, while the World Athletics U20 Championships are slated to begin August 1-6 in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.

USATF Outdoor Championships

*All times listed are central*

Thursday, June 23

6:00 pm – Men’s 800m (First Round) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

6:25 pm – Women’s 800m (First Round) – Athing Mu, Sammy Watson, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete

6:50 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (First Round) – Shamier Little, Deshae Wise

7:40 pm – Men’s 100m (First Round) – Fred Kerley

9:11 pm – Women’s 400m (First Round) – Jessica Beard

9:36 pm – Men’s 400m (First Round) – Bryce Deadmon

Friday, June 24

7:10 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (First Round) – Kaylah Robinson

7:50 pm – Men’s 100m (Semifinals) – (Fred Kerley)

8:35 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (First Round) – James Smith II

9:04 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – (Shamier Little, Deshae Wise)

9:30 pm – Men’s 100m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

9:46 pm – Men’s 800m (Semifinals) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

10:02 pm – Women’s 800m (Semifinals) – (Athing Mu, Sammy Watson, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete)

10:25 pm – Women’s 400m (Semifinals) – (Jessica Beard)

10:46 pm – Men’s 400m (Semifinals) – (Bryce Deadmon)

Saturday, June 25

1:30 pm – Women’s Javelin (Final) – Maggie Malone

1:45 pm – Men’s 200m (First Round) – Fred Kerley

2:00 pm – Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Jacob Wooten

3:04 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Semifinals) – (Kaylah Robinson)

3:22 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Semifinals) – (James Smith II)

4:21 pm – Women’s 400m (Final) – (Jessica Beard)

4:31 pm – Men’s 400m (Final) – (Bryce Deadmon)

4:41 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles (Final) – (Kaylah Robinson)

4:55 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final – (Shamier Little, Deshae Wise)

Sunday, June 26

2:30 pm – Men’s 200m (Semifinals) – (Fred Kerley)

3:18 pm – Women’s 5000m (Finals) – Natosha Rogers

3:40 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles (Finals) – (James Smith II)

3:48 pm – Men’s 800m (Finals) – (Brandon Miller)

3:54 pm – Women’s 800m (Finals) – (Athing Mu, Sammy Watson, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete)

4:38 pm – Men’s 200m (Finals) – (Fred Kerley)

USATF U20 Outdoor Championships

Thursday, June 23

12:20 pm – Men’s Decathlon Day 1 – Thatcher Frankfather, Landon Helms

Friday, June 24

11:45 am – Men’s Decathlon Day 2 – Thatcher Frankfather, Landon Helms

2:15 pm – Women’s 100m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

4:28 pm – Women’s 400m (First Round) – Kennedy Wade

4:47 pm – Men’s 400m (First Round) – Ashton Schwartzman

6:35 pm – Women’s 100m (Finals) – (Camryn Dickson)

Saturday, June 25

5:24 pm – Women’s 200m (First Round) – Camryn Dickson

6:17 pm – Women’s 400m (Finals) – (Kennedy Wade)

6:25 pm – Men’s 400m (Finals) – (Ashton Schwartzman)