HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Three Bearkats have been selected to the All-Southland Conference men's basketball teams, league officials announced Monday.



Senior Kai Mitchell and sophomore Zach Nutall were two of the five players named to the first team, while senior Chad Bowie was one of five tabbed to the all-defensive team after leading fourth-seeded Sam Houston State to the Southland Conference Tournament for the league-leading 18th-straight season.



Mitchell, who was a third-team selection and Newcomer of the Year last season, was the Southland Conference Player of the Week three times this season. He is 18th in scoring in conference only games at 13.75 points per contest.



The Haverstraw, New York native is tied for second in field goal percentage at 55.2 percent. He scored a career-high 30 points in a win over Central Arkansas on Feb. 14, and he had two 20-plus scoring games in conference play.



Nutall ranks seventh in conference only games in scoring at 16.53 points per game. He ranks fifth in SLC games in shooting percentage at 47.6 percent, and he is seventh in steals at 1.63 per contest.



The Bryan product had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 12. He had seven 20-point games in conference play, which is tied for fifth, with a career high of 28 in a loss at Nicholls on Feb. 8.



Bowie is fifth in SLC only games in steals at 1.74. He had four steals in a loss to Central Arkansas on Jan. 11.



The Houston native has two or more steals in 11 conference games, and he is usually tasked with defending the opposing team's leading perimeter scorer.



2019-20 All-Southland Conference Men's Basketball TeamsFirst TeamInstitutionKevon Harris3Stephen F. AustinSha'Markus KennedyMcNeeseKai Mitchell2Sam Houston StateZach NutallSam Houston StatePayten RicksAbilene ChristianSecond Team InstitutionT.J. AtwoodLamarChudier BileNorthwestern StateIan DuBose2Houston BaptistGavin KensmilStephen F. AustinDexter McClanahanNichollsThird Team InstitutionWarith AlatisheNichollsRylan BergersenCentral ArkansasDru KuxhausenMcNeeseJoe PleasantAbilene ChristianBryson RobinsonNew Orleans

2 indicates two-time all-conference selection

3 indicates three-time all-conference selection

All-Defensive TeamInstitutionSha'Markus KennedyMcNeeseChad BowieSam Houston StateJohn ComeauxStephen F. AustinHayden KovalCentral ArkansasPayten RicksAbilene Christian

Player of the Year: Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin



Defensive Player of the Year: Sha'Markus Kennedy, McNeese



Freshman of the Year: Keaston Willis, UIW



Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin



Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin