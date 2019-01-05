HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies pounded their way to a 15-5 run-rule victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats Tuesday evening at Don Sanders Stadium.

Every Aggie in the starting lineup registered a hit and four recorded multi-hit games. In addition to 15 hits, Texas A&M also drew six walks and got hit by two pitches. Eight of Ol’ Sarge’s charges scored runs, including Braden Shewmake and Zach DeLoach with three apiece. The Aggies’ recipe for success included five of seven leadoff batters reaching base and a .500 (8-for-16) average with runners in scoring position.

In his first career game at the top of the order, Shewmake led the offensive explosion going 4-for-4 with one HBP, one double and two RBI. DeLoach batted 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks. Ty Condel hit 2-for-3 with one HBP, two runs and two RBI. Will Frizzell batted 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Logan Foster knocked in four runs with a two-run single and two sac flies.

Chris Weber (3-0) earned the win, yielding one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four in the 5.0-inning start.

Texas A&M improved to 31-15-1 on the season while Sam Houston State dropped to 24-18.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they begin a three-game series against the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 Shewmake blasted the first pitch he saw up the middle for a single. With one out, DeLoach singled up the middle and Mikey Hoehner drew a six-pitch walk to fill the bags with Ags. Cam Blake punched a single to rightfield to break the scoring seal. DeLoach scored on a passed ball and Hoehner came home on a sacrifice fly by Foster. A&M 3, SHSU 0.

T2 | For the second straight frame, the Aggies roped the first pitch of the inning for a single, this time it was Ty Coleman. Condel followed with a bunt single and Shewmake loaded the bases with a single to right-center. Bryce Blaum deposited a Texas Leaguer into a defensive triangle in right-center for a two-run single. After DeLoach reached on a four-pitch walk reloaded the bases and Hoehner swung and missed at strike three for the first out, Blake knocked in Shewmake with a grounder to the shortstop. A&M 6, SHSU 0.

T4 | Shewmake hit a leadoff single to leftfield and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt. With one out, DeLoach drew an intentional walk and Hoehner sent Shewmake home with a single to centerfield. Blake worked a six-pitch walk to load the bases to set up a two-run single gapped to left-center by Foster. After a pitching change, the cavalcade of runs continued with an RBI single by Will Frizzell and a two-run single by Ty Condel. A&M 12, SHSU 0.

B5 | Jackson Loftin started the inning with a six-pitch walk and was replaced at first by Gavin Johnson who grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base. Johnson moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a single to right-center by Riley McKnight. Clayton Harp broke the scoring seal for the Bearkats with a sacrifice fly to knock in Johnson. A&M 12, SHSU 1.

T6 | With one out, Frizzell singled up the middle and moved to second on a groundout by Coleman. After Condel was hit by a pitch, Shewmake hit a wall-banger to right-center for a two-run double. A&M 14, SHSU 1.

B6 | Reliever Chandler Jozwiak was greeted rudely with walks by Hunter Hearn and Jack Rogers sandwiched around a single by Jordan Cannon to load the bases. Luke Repka cleared the bags with a grand slam. A&M 14, SHSU 5.