Olivieri and Pante Garner SEC Weekly Honors

Both players racked up a goal and an assist as the Maroon & White topped No. 9 Clemson on Saturday, the SEC’s only win over a top 10 team on the week. Pante lit the lamp with her first career goal in the 17th minute to put the Aggies up 1-0. After Clemson knotted the match at 1-1 in the 63rd minute, Pante stymied a Tiger near the midfield stripe and raced down the right touchline before delivering a perfect cross to Olivieri at the top of the box and last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year sent it home with one touch to put Texas A&M out front again. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Olivieri assisted on a goal by Kate Colvin to inflate the cushion to 3-1.