Olivieri Scores Game-Winning Goal in International Debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M standout midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team on Wednesday. Olivieri starred in Venezuela’s 2-1 victory over India at the prestigious International Women’s Football Tournament.

Olivieri earned the starting assignment in Venezuela’s last match at the tournament, playing the first 88 minutes. She picked up an assist five minutes into the second half, serving up a corner kick that resulted in an equalizer. Olivieri found the left side netting in the 81st minute, ripping a right-footed shot from 15 yards.

Venezuela went 1-2-0 in their matches in Manaus, opening the tournament with losses against Chile (1-0) and Brazil (4-1).



Olivieri earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region in each of her first two seasons in Aggieland, including First Team as a freshman and Third Team as a sophomore. The 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year, she is a two-time All-SEC selection, including First Team in 2020 and Second Team in 2021.



The Katy, Texas, product earned all-region and all-conference in 2021 despite missing seven contests. In 11 matches, she registered 13 points on five goals and three assists. Olivieri picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson. Olivieri scored four of her goals and two assists in the six SEC matches she played. For her career, Olivieri has 27 caps, logging 34 points with 13 goals and eight assists.

