Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu returns to the track on Saturday

Aggie Olympic medalists Fred Kerley and Athing Mu are set to compete at the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie Olympic medalists Fred Kerley and Athing Mu along with Aggie professional Shamier Little are set to compete at the 2021 Nike Prefontaine Classic, wich returns to historic Hayward Field after a two-year hiatus. Competition begins with distance races Friday night, followed by the majority of the meet on Saturday.

The Prefontaine Classic is part of the international Wanda Diamond League, which is one of 12 elite track & field competitions that take place around the world annually in locations including Doha, Monaco and Paris. It is the eighth meeting of the 2021 season, which began in late May and runs through the second week of September.

Highlighting the meet is former Texas A&M NCAA champion and current American record holder Athing Mu. The two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist is the favorite in a loaded 800m field that features silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson and bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers. Mu and Hodgkinson, both 19-years old, have the fastest two times in the world this season, Mu at 1:55.21 and Hodgkinson at 1:55.88. The Trenton, New Jersey, native became the first American woman to win the Olympic 800m in 50 years.

Mu, representing Nike, is slated to run on Saturday at 3:03 p.m. CT. on Peacock. Since turning professional on June 19, Mu is a perfect 6-0 in 800m races.

Fellow Nike professional, Fred Kerley enters an elite 100m field that features four Olympic 100m finalists, including Kerley who won silver and bronze medalist Andre De Grasse. Kerley enters the race with a personal best 100m time of 9.84 and has clocked sub-10 seconds in eight of his 15 races entered in 2021. The men’s 100m is scheduled for Saturday at 4:33 p.m. CT. and can be watched live on NBC.

Prior to the men’s 100m, Little sets her blocks for the women’s 400m hurdles at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday. The Adidas professional enters the race with the second fastest season best time of 52.39, only behind Olympic silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad at 51.58. Fellow Tokyo Olympic finalists Janieve Russell, Anna Ryzhykova and Gianna Woodruff each have a lane in the race.

Broadcast Schedule

Athlete – Time – Where to Watch

Athing Mu - 3:03 p.m. CT – Peacock Premium

Shamier Little – 4:24 p.m. CT – NBC