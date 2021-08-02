x
Olympics update: Numerous Aggies in line to Medal

Athing Mu goes for Gold in the 800 meter on Tuesday morning at 7:20 am CT
Credit: WTHR

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

  • Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Triple Jump)  – Tahar Triki – 7 p.m. CT- Advanced to the Finals
  • Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Javelin)  – Maggie Malone – 7:20 p.m. CT- Advanced to the Finals
  • Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Long Jump)  – Tyra Gittens – 8:50 p.m. CT 
Aggies in the Olympics Recap: August 1 

Track & Field 

  • Fred Kerley ran a personal-best 9.84 in the men’s 100m final to secure silver for Team USA. Prior to the finals, he won his semifinal heat at 9.96. 
  • Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore finished second with a time of 45.14 in the men’s 400m first round, earning himself a spot in the semifinal on August 2 at 6:05 a.m. CT 
  • Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago recorded a mark of 22-0.75/6.72m in the women’s long jump, qualifying her for the final on August 2 at 8:50 p.m. CT 

 

Swimming 

  • Sydney Pickrem and Team Canada captured bronze and set a new Canadian national record of 3:52.60 in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.
  • Pickrem is the third women’s swimmer in A&M program history to medal at the Olympic Games.

Golf 

  • Adri Arnaus of Spain placed T-38 to complete men’s individual play, shooting 6-under par.