Olympics update: Numerous Aggies in line to Medal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
- Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Triple Jump) – Tahar Triki – 7 p.m. CT- Advanced to the Finals
- Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Javelin) – Maggie Malone – 7:20 p.m. CT- Advanced to the Finals
- Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Long Jump) – Tyra Gittens – 8:50 p.m. CT
- Athing Mu goes for Gold in the 800 meter on Tuesday morning at 7:20 am CT
Aggies in the Olympics Recap: August 1
Track & Field
- Fred Kerley ran a personal-best 9.84 in the men’s 100m final to secure silver for Team USA. Prior to the finals, he won his semifinal heat at 9.96.
- Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore finished second with a time of 45.14 in the men’s 400m first round, earning himself a spot in the semifinal on August 2 at 6:05 a.m. CT
- Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago recorded a mark of 22-0.75/6.72m in the women’s long jump, qualifying her for the final on August 2 at 8:50 p.m. CT
Swimming
- Sydney Pickrem and Team Canada captured bronze and set a new Canadian national record of 3:52.60 in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.
- Pickrem is the third women’s swimmer in A&M program history to medal at the Olympic Games.
Golf
- Adri Arnaus of Spain placed T-38 to complete men’s individual play, shooting 6-under par.