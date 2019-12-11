HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State women’s basketball senior guard Jenniffer Oramas has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season, per a release on Tuesday by league officials.

Oramas turned in a great week right out of the gate to help the Bearkats to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The senior guard averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in wins over Howard Payne and Louisiana.

She led all players with 19 points in the season-opening win over HPU, adding in six assists and four steals as the Kats cruised to an easy win.

Oramas then backed that up with 37 key minutes against a talented Ragin’ Cajuns squad, hitting key free throws down the stretch to help ward off UL. She finished with a dozen points in the game, but dished out seven assists and was one rebound shy of a career high with seven.

The Kats now enter into a stretch that will see them play seven of their next nine games on the road, beginning Thursday at Texas Tech. That game can be watched live on Fox Sports Southwest.