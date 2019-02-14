For the second time in his career, senior Chandler Phillips has been named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, as announced by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Wednesday afternoon. The award is given annually to the top men's NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period from June to May.

Phillips is out to a record-setting start to his final season with the Aggies after an impressive junior outing that saw him earn All-America First Team honors. He, along with former teammate and current PGA Tour player Cameron Champ, was most recently named to the Watch List at the start of the 2017 season.

The Huntsville, Texas native won the 2019 Arizona Intercollegiate, A&M's first event of the season. He is the first Aggie to win the event, shooting a school record 19-under through two days of play. He previously held two of the top three 54-hole records program records, setting a mark each of the last two seasons. A three-time All-SEC honoree, Phillips' season-opening win upped his program-best career tournament wins total to seven.

2019 Watch List Candidates



Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State, Sr., Forest, Va.

Callum Bruce, Midland College, So., Banff, Scotland

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, Jr., Weatherford, Okla.

Chandler Eaton, Duke, Jr., Alpharetta, Ga.

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern, Sr., Stockbridge, Ga.

Stephen Franken, NC State, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.

Luis Gagne, LSU, Sr., Orlando, Fla.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, Sr., Davidson, N.C.

Will Grimmer, Ohio State, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio

Cole Hammer, Texas, Fr., Houston, Texas

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State, Jr., Oslo, Norway

Philip Knowles, North Florida, Sr., Bradenton, Fla.

Peter Kuest, BYU, Jr., Fresno, Calif.

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn, So., Jacksonville, Fla.

Collin Morikawa, California, Sr., La Canada Flintridge, Calif.

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson, Sr., Bluffton, S.C.

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M, Sr., Huntsville, Texas

Trent Phillips, Georgia, Fr., Inman, S.C.

Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State, Jr., Bangkok, Thailand

Isaiah Salinda, Stanford, Sr., South San Francisco, Calif.

Matthias Schmid, Louisville, So., Maxhvette, Germany

Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech, Jr., Powder Springs, Ga.

Alex Smalley, Duke, Sr., Wake Forest, N.C.

Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech, Jr., Davie, Fla.

Justin Suh, Southern California, Sr., San Jose, Calif.

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State, So., Agoura Hills, Calif.

Brandon Wu, Stanford, Sr., New York, N.Y.

Chun An Yu, Arizona State, Jr., Taoyuan, Taiwan