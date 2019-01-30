COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of the best golfers in Texas A&M program history is off to a very nice start in 2019.



Senior Chandler Phillips fired a 7-under on Tuesday during the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate. The Huntsville native finished the three-round tournament at 19-under par, which was plenty good enough for career win number seven.



The 19-under total and seven career wins by the way are both school records. As a team, the Aggies finished tied for fourth at 20-under.





