Sports Photo Gallery: Texas A&M at LSU Here are some of the best pictures from Texas A&M's 27-24 loss in Death Valley Credit: KAGS-TV Texas A&M vs. LSU 1/30 KAGS-TV 2/30 KAGS-TV 3/30 KAGS-TV 4/30 KAGS-TV 5/30 KAGS-TV 6/30 KAGS-TV 7/30 KAGS-TV 8/30 KAGS-TV 9/30 KAGS-TV 10/30 KAGS-TV 11/30 KAGS-TV 12/30 KAGS-TV 13/30 KAGS-TV 14/30 KAGS-TV 15/30 KAGS-TV 16/30 KAGS-TV 17/30 KAGS-TV 18/30 KAGS-TV 19/30 KAGS-TV 20/30 KAGS-TV 21/30 KAGS-TV 22/30 KAGS-TV 23/30 KAGS-TV 24/30 KAGS-TV 25/30 KAGS-TV 26/30 KAGS-TV 27/30 KAGS-TV 28/30 KAGS-TV 29/30 KAGS-TV 30/30 KAGS-TV 1 / 30 × KAGS-TV More BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M had the lead late against LSU in Death Valley, but couldn't hold on to the win.