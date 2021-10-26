Pitts Selected to Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist

She is known around the country for her sharpshooting abilities, having made 265 3-pointers throughout her career.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Destiny Pitts was selected to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best shooting guards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

This marks the third time that the Detroit native has been named to the prestigious watchlist. Pitts in her first season at A&M, walked away as the 2021 Southeastern Conference Sixth Woman of the Year. She is known around the country for her sharpshooting abilities, having made 265 3-pointers throughout her career.

Before her time in Aggieland at Minnesota, Pitts was tabbed as the unanimous Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2018). She was also selected as an All-Big Ten First Team (2019) and All-Big Ten Second Team (2018) selection.

Pitts and the Aggies hit the court for the first time this season in an exhibition game versus Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Attendance is free to the public. The team was picked to finish second by the league coaches and is No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25 Poll.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

About the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award

The award is named after Ann Meyers-Drysdale who was the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. She was one of the greatest players in basketball history and enjoyed a dominant career at UCLA

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected. The winner of the 2022 Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Taylor Chavez

Arizona

Kiara Lewis

Clemson

Christyn Williams

UConn

Azzi Fudd

UConn

Sonya Morris

DePaul

Celeste Taylor

Duke

Kiersten Bell

FGCU

Kianna Smith

Louisville

Diamond Miller

Maryland

Katie Benzan

Maryland

Jakia Brown-Turner

NC State

Taylor Robertson

Oklahoma

Sydney Parrish

Oregon

Zia Cooke

South Carolina

Elena Tsineke

South Florida

Lexie Hull

Stanford

Jordan Horston

Tennessee

Destiny Pitts

Texas A&M

Charisma Osbourne

UCLA

Charlisse Leger-Walker