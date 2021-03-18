Practice Makes Perfect: Aggie Freshmen Learning Championship Habits from Seniors

The four freshmen don't get much playing time but they're learning what it takes to compete at a championship level

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Only five players can be on the court at once for Texas A&M, but all fifteen members have a special role to fill daily, even the freshmen who may not get much playing time.

"As freshmen, we help prepare them in practice, and we watch them put that preparation to the test so we kind of got a first eye view on how we can do what we need to do when our time comes," said freshman forward Maliyah Johnson.

The transition from high school hoops to college basketball isn't easy -- but the underclassmen know they can always rely on their seniors for help

“The one thing I learned the most from the seniors is we’re a team and we have our differences, but at the end of the day we always come together as a team and get through a drill or help somebody out on the court. It’s like a sisterhood with us,” said freshman center Kenyal Perry.

Texas A&M won its first ever regular season sec championship this season -- and the freshmen got a firsthand look at the hard work it takes to raise a trophy

“We put blood, sweat and tears into practice, hard practice after hard practice to see that just pay off ending with the seniors on the court. It was kind of a surreal feeling,” said Johnson

This first taste of major victory leaves the freshmen wanting more.

"It makes us hungry after we won a championship, especially after us losing to Georgia in SEC championship because we just wanted it so bad, but everything doesn’t always go as planned so now going into the NCAA, we’re just focused and ready,” said freshman guard Sahara Jones.

This special group of seniors won't be in Aggieland forever -- so when it's time for these freshmen to take the court -- they'll be ready to continue the championship tradition.

"We know what it takes. We all have what it takes. We all know what it takes. We all know what we did to prepare for that situation, so it’s like we can do it again. Yeah, we’re losing six seniors but we’re the same team. There’s fifteen of us, we’re the same team,” said Johnson.

These freshmen are trusting the process and waiting for their time to come.