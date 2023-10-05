The Pregame Pulse | Top 5 College Football Games to Watch Week 6 and Why

Find out which games deserve your attention during week six!

Welcome back to The Pregame Pulse where I will be taking you through what I think are the top-five college football games to watch each and every week of the season!

What a week we have in front of us! Plenty of Top-25 matchups to go around, including the bitter, long-time Red River Rivalry.

Top teams will be tested in week six and we will get a first-hand look at just how strong and competitive some conferences are.

Fair warning, this week's list contains quite a bit of SEC matchups simply because I like hard-hitting football, and you should too!

So, let's get into it...

Saturday, Oct. 4

#12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. #3 Texas Longhorns - 11 a.m. CT

I'll start off by saying that I think I'm most excited for this one.

With the exception of 2022, this game has always been very competitive, and with both teams being undefeated and ranked in the Top 15, I can't think of a more exciting matchup than this one.

The Longhorns really seem to be coming into form as they dominated Kansas in week five. The only game people can point to that they 'underperformed' in was against Wyoming, but they have looked great ever since.

Oklahoma is kind of in the same boat as they have excelled against some bad teams, but I would've liked to see them score some more points against both Cincinnati and SMU.

This is has all the makings of a great atmosphere as the Longhorn and Sooner faithful make their way to Dallas to enjoy the State Fair of Texas and hopefully a good game.

Personally, I'm thinking the Longhorns win this one by double digits as I don't believe the Sooners have enough 'dudes' to get the job done.

#23 LSU Tigers vs. #21 Missouri Tigers - 11 a.m. CT

Missouri has been such a pleasant surprise and a breath of fresh air as they have found themselves entering week six at 5-0.

Now, they haven't played the best competition in the country, but they have looked pretty consistent throughout these first few weeks.

LSU on the other hand has played some tough teams, and unfortunately have lost the two times they have been tested. Once against Florida State and most recently against Ole Miss.

That raises some red flags when evaluating if a team has a chance for some post-season success, and in my mind they haven't checked enough boxes yet.

However, this game provides both teams an opportunity to prove that they are worth something. If LSU wins, they can feel good about getting back on track after a tough loss. If Missouri wins, they can feel confident that they can actually compete in the SEC, and they will need that confidence as their schedule is not getting any easier.

I expect this one to be very competitive and will absolutely be watching.

#11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies - 2:30 p.m. CT

Alright I'm nervous for the Crimson Tide here.

The Aggies are by no means the most impressive team, but they were downright terrible last year and still almost upset Alabama at home.

These games have a way of forgetting all logic and turning out to be a lot closer than they should be.

Alabama has seemingly got back on the horse since losing to Texas and stumbling against USF, but going into College Station and leaving with a win is no easy task.

Both teams are challenging for control of the SEC West division and if you want to see some hard hitting, man-on-man football, then this is the game you will want to be watching.

I will be thoroughly impressed no matter the outcome of this game, and yeah, I might be pulling for an upset in this one.

#20 Kentucky Wildcats vs. #1 Georgia Bulldogs - 6 p.m. CT

You can't be mad, I already told you there was a lot of SEC games on this list.

Anyways, I'm very excited for this one because I, like most people, love drama and Kentucky upsetting Georgia would be some real drama.

Do I really think it will happen? Maybe not, but I'm still gonna watch.

Georgia has started off incredibly slow against both SEC opponents they've faced so far. Last week's 7-point win over Auburn was not very impressive and I think these slow starts will eventually come back to bite them.

That being said, Kentucky is a really good football team. They've built a winning program over there and it's been good for the SEC, as college football fans are getting a taste of other teams besides Alabama and Georgia.

Again, I'm not saying this is the most likely upset of the weekend, but I'm not going to be surprised if on Sunday we have a new #1.

Tune in and see if I'm incredibly wrong.

#10 Notre Dame vs. #25 Louisville - 6:30 p.m. CT

I think this game will be a bigger test for Notre Dame than it seems.

Louisville has had an impressive season thus far as they continue to build off the momentum they began last season.

Notre Dame has looked a little rocky over the last two weeks with a loss at home against Ohio State and a near disaster road game at Duke. Fighting Irish Quarterback Sam Hartman really hasn't separated himself yet from the crowd of Heisman hopefuls, which is making me wonder if his moment will ever come.

One this is for sure, if Hartman wants any chance of lifting that trophy or getting a shot at the College Football Playoff, this is a must-win game. Doesn't really matter how it gets done, but they need to win.

On the other hand, if Louisville can pull of this upset, the entire college football world is going to have to take a step back and recognize the strength of this team.

Let's create some narratives and push some agendas out there, have fun watching!