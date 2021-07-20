Quarterbacks take centerstage on Tuesday at SEC Media Days

JT Daniels & Matt Corral are two of the best signal callers in the country

HOOVER, Ala. — Texas A&M has yet to name a starting quarterback for 2021.

Haynes King & Zach Calzada are still battling it out to be Kellen Mond's replacement, and Jimbo Fisher has said he won't name a starter until the fall.

That's not the case for Georgia and Ole Miss, which have established signal callers under center heading into 2021.

The Bulldogs and Rebels were two of the four teams speaking on Tuesday at SEC Media Days, joined by Tennessee and Kentucky.