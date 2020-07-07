Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo tests positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is missing the Texas Rangers' summer camp. The outfielder has yet to show any symptoms of COVID-19. Gallo had been among Rangers players who worked out for several weeks at their new ballpark before his positive test. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says Gallo has had multiple tests, including one that came back negative. An initial test June 27 was positive, followed by a negative test and then another positive result Sunday. He is isolating at his Dallas apartment and away from teammates. Daniels says the teammates Gallo was around have tested negative.