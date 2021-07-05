Red, White & Blue out coming to Kyle Field for Season Opener

To participate in this moment in history, we ask all fans in attendance to wear the particular color identified for their ticket location for game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — When: Saturday, September 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Kyle Field

Need Game Tickets? Click Here

(Single game tickets will be on sale Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m.)

The first home football game of the 2021 Aggie Football season will be a very special one. With Kyle Field anticipated to be at full capacity for the first time since November 2019, there will be over 100,000 Aggies excited to see the Orange Bowl champions in-person.

Additionally, there are two (2) significant moments that will instantly unify Aggies at Kyle Field and all over the world: the first football game in celebration of the 100th season of the 12th Man, as well as the remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks & recreation of the 2001 Red, White & Blue game (RWB).

Standing for America, 20 Years Later

TAMU student body leadership reached out to Athletics this past winter with the intent to recreate the RWB Game at Kyle Field that followed the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Whether 100 years or 20 years, this remembrance moment is a true testament of the power and spirit of the 12th Man standing both for gameday and for our country. Texas A&M Athletics is excited to partner with the student body leadership from Student Government Association, Traditions Council and Maroon Out on these efforts to kickoff the Centennial Celebration of the 12th Man at Kyle Field.

Red, White & Blue Apparel

To participate in this moment in history, we ask all fans in attendance to wear the particular color identified for their ticket location for the September 4 football home opener vs Kent State (see diagram below).

Either wear any shirt you have in your possession in that color, or purchase the official event t-shirt from one of the following vendors. NOTE: Maroon Out will be selling the game shirts at Ticket Pull during Game Week.

ALL sale profits will be donated on behalf of Texas A&M Athletics and Maroon Out to Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Points of Life.

Now Available: CC Creations

Coming soon to other locations: the official online shop of Texas A&M Athletics 12th Man Shop Aggieland Outfitters



100 years of the 12th Man

The centennial anniversary of the birth of Texas A&M University's world-famous 12th Man tradition will be celebrated across all sports throughout the 2021-22 school year.

The 12th Man dates back to the 1922 Dixie Classic bowl game when Texas A&M student E. King Gill came out of the Fair Park stands in Dallas and stood ready to enter the game as injuries mounted for the under-manned Aggies against the mighty Praying Colonels of Centre College. While Gill never entered the game, which the Aggies went on to win 22-14, his actions have been forever remembered by the Texas A&M student body, which remains standing throughout Aggie football games to symbolize their willingness to come out of the stands and enter the contest if needed.

In current vernacular, the 12th Man refers to the student body at Texas A&M, as well as all supporters of Texas A&M Athletics teams. The Centennial of the 12th Man celebrates fans of the Aggies – past and present, and will be recognized by all 20 varsity programs at Texas A&M in the coming school year.