Reed Arena Welcomes for KING & COUNTRY on December 4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Reed Arena welcomes four-time Grammy award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY on Friday, December 4 on the Texas A&M University campus. KSBJ & NGEN radio present: for KING & COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour beginning at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for Reed Arena’s first-ever live drive-in concert.

Musical artist for KING & COUNTRY makes a powerful statement with their much-anticipated third album, Burn the Ships, an epic, sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love. The inspiring pop masterpiece also represents the exciting adventure into unchartered territory for brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who were propelled into superstardom with the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album, RUN WILD. LIVE FREE. LOVE STRONG., which debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and was certified gold. In addition to winning two GRAMMYs and four Dove Awards, the duo performed internationally on a hugely successful 60-date arena tour.