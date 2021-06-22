Registration Open for Texas A&M Track & Field Summer Camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Registration for the Texas A&M track and field camp, which will be held from July 1-3, is currently open for boys and girls ages 12-18. Online registration is available at https://12thman.com/camps.
The Texas A&M track and field camp has a simple mission, to provide world-class instruction to track and field athletes of all levels in a fun environment in order to raise the performance level and further the athletic development of every participant.
Technical skills will be taught by a distinguished Texas A&M coaching staff, expert guest instructors and select Aggie athletes.
Most training will take place in Texas A&M's climate-controlled indoor facility, Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium while other training will take place at the Anderson Track & Field Complex and the Watts Cross Country Course.
The emphasis of the camp is in fundamentals for track and field but will also provide specific skill instruction for emerging athletes. Event areas instructed in the camp include sprints, hurdles, distance, jumps (including pole vault) and throws.
Athletes in the camp will leave with sound, fundamental knowledge about their events which they can continue to apply to their own training environment.
Cost of the camp is $550 for overnight campers, $450 for day campers. For more information, contact Chris Harrell, camp director, at charrell@athletics.tamu.edu.