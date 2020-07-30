Report: SEC Moving to 10-Game, Conference Only Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It appears the SEC is following suit with the Big Ten and Pac-12 and will only play conference games in 2020.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the SEC presidents voted to adopt this 10-game, conference only schedule on Thursday. The league will also reportedly push back the start of the season until September 26. The SEC Title game will now be played on December 19.
This means the Aggies will host Arkansas, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and LSU this season, along with one additional team to be named at a later date.
A&M will hit the road to play Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi State, along with another team to be named at a later date.