Report: SEC Moving to 10-Game, Conference Only Schedule

The start of the season is also being delayed until late September

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It appears the SEC is following suit with the Big Ten and Pac-12 and will only play conference games in 2020.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the SEC presidents voted to adopt this 10-game, conference only schedule on Thursday. The league will also reportedly push back the start of the season until September 26. The SEC Title game will now be played on December 19.

BREAKING: #SEC presidents have adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @SINow.



League approved kickoff date is Sept. 26. Particulars on the schedule (the two additional games & locations) are unclear for now.



SEC title game Dec. 19. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2020

This means the Aggies will host Arkansas, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and LSU this season, along with one additional team to be named at a later date.