Reports: Aggie offensive line coach Josh Henson leaving for USC

Henson has coached the Aggies offensive line the past three years.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie head man Jimbo Fisher is not only trying to figure out how to score points in the bowl game without a few key players, he's also searching for a new defensive coordinator and now an offensive line coach.

According to reports, Josh Henson is leaving A&M to be the offensive coordinator and O-Line coach at USC under new head coach Lincoln Riley.