Reports: Aggie offensive line coach Josh Henson leaving for USC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie head man Jimbo Fisher is not only trying to figure out how to score points in the bowl game without a few key players, he's also searching for a new defensive coordinator and now an offensive line coach.
According to reports, Josh Henson is leaving A&M to be the offensive coordinator and O-Line coach at USC under new head coach Lincoln Riley.
Henson has coached the Aggies offensive line the past three years, and was crucial in helping bring in four guys up front in this current recruiting class.