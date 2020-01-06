Reuben Fatheree Commits to Texas A&M

Reuben Fatheree is a 6'8", 300 lb 4-star offensive tackle prospect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Offensive line was a priority for Jimbo Fisher and his staff this recruiting cycle, and the early returns so far are impressive.

The Aggies already had two offensive line commits in the class with Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff and Trey Zuhn from Colorado, but Fisher and Offensive Line coach Josh Henson just landed their biggest get yet, literally.

6'8", 300 lb offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree pledged his commitment to the Aggies 2021 class via Twitter on Monday, making him the 12th signee of the class so far.