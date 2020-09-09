FNL Game of the Week Preview: #6 Rockdale at #7 Lexington

Three players in the game have scholarship offers from SEC schools

LEXINGTON, Texas — Lexington High School Jarred Kerr is must see TV.

"Got to get people into position to where we get to him before open space," Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey says. "When he gets into open space, he's deadly so we got to get hats to him early."

The same could be said about Rockdale's dynamic offense which features playmakers all over the field in Cam'ron Valdez, KeSean Raven, Anthony Dansby and Kobe Mitchell.

"Key word is slowing them down," Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl says. "You won't stop them. We have to take advantage of situations, create turnovers and keep them off balance with what we're doing defensively a bit"

Our Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week features #6 Rockdale from Class 3A DI and #7 Lexington from Class 3A DII. Despite it being just a 3A match up, there's nothing small about the amount of talent that will be on the field Friday night.

Kerr, Valdez and Raven all hold SEC offers, and several other players from each team will have an opportunity to play college ball as well.

"It's a crazy amount of talent, like a 4A, 5A, 6A game," Rockdale senior running back Cam'ron Valdez says. "Same amount of good players, nothing but great energy on the field."

#AGTG WOW!😳 After a GREAT conversation with Coach Stepp I’m EXTREMELY thankful and HONORED to say that I’ve have received my first SEC offer from the University of Arkansas!!! #WPS🐗 pic.twitter.com/h2WZLHK03i — KeSean Raven ⁷ (@ToQuickForYa) April 3, 2020

Big time players show up in the biggest games, and this Friday's top 10 showdown fits that criteria.

"You definitely want to have your biggest games against the biggest players," Lexington junior running back & safety Jarred Kerr says. "More eyes out there so being able to finally show it against other competition being recruited by the college level, you can't say it's just small town football anymore."

Both the Tigers and the Eagles will enter the game with perfect 2-0 records, and both feel confident they'll be 3-0 when the click strikes double zero.

"Since we lost to them the last two years, we got to get that revenge," Lexington senior cornerback Jeremiah Jackson says.

"To me it's going to come down to defense and I think we have the better defense," Rockdale senior safety Anthony Dansby says. "I think were going to come out with the win."