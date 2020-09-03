COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University Athletics Director Ross Bjork has announced structural enhancements to the department’s leadership team designed to increase overall efficiency, further develop the student-athlete experience and facilitate growth. The new structure is highlighted by a series of internal adjustments and promotions aimed to strengthen performance and create opportunities for synergy across the department and its 20 intercollegiate sports programs. The department’s leadership team will consist of three Deputy Athletic Directors and five Senior Associate Athletic Directors:

Deputy Athletics Directors (listed alphabetically):

Kristen Brown

Deputy AD-Student-Athlete Experience

Justin Moore

Deputy AD-Administration

Michael Thompson Jr.

Deputy AD-External Relations and Business Development

Senior Associate Athletics Directors (listed alphabetically):

Jonathan Bowling

Senior Associate AD-Athletics Compliance

Joe Fields

Senior Associate AD-Academic Services

Kevin Hurley

Senior Associate AD-Facilities and Construction

Jeff Toole

Senior Associate AD-Chief Financial Officer

Mike Wright

Senior Associate AD-Communications and Community Relations

“As we look to maximize all that Texas A&M University has to offer to our student-athletes academically and athletically, it is important that we have the right people in the right leadership positions for our athletics department,” said Bjork. “When I started here last July, my first goal was to spend time meeting and visiting with a majority of the athletic department staff and coaches, as many student-athletes as possible, campus leadership, and faculty. I listened carefully and was deliberate in decisions to put us in the best position moving forward. With so many talented staff members already at A&M, combined with new leaders such as Michael Thompson and Kristen Brown, we will more effectively and efficiently be able to support our student-athletes, staff and coaches.”

The newest addition as Deputy AD is Justin Moore. He will serve as the sport administrator for football, men’s basketball, and men’s and women’s track and field. He will also continue oversight of all student-athlete wellness and performance, including sports medicine, sports performance, nutrition, sports science and psychology. Moore will retain oversight of key contract negotiations including Adidas and Gatorade, supervise and coordinate the department’s private aviation program and oversee the equipment operations for all sports. Moore joined the department in 2012 and has served as a Senior Associate AD for the past four years. During his tenure at A&M, Moore has created and managed an extensive leadership development program for the department that offers specific courses for coaches, department staff and student-athletes. Moore played baseball at A&M from 2000-2004.

Thompson served alongside Bjork at the University of Mississippi prior to transitioning to Texas A&M in November 2019. Widely recognized for his innovative practices and strategic thinking, Thompson provides executive leadership for the department’s external units, business development and revenue generation. Thompson’s collaborative approach with communications, marketing, creative content, ticketing, licensing, information technology and multimedia rights helps maximize brand-building opportunities.

Brown was recently selected by Bjork to serve as the Deputy AD-Student-Athlete Experience as well as the senior woman administrator, the highest-ranking female in the department. In her new role, Brown will provide executive leadership for the department on all matters related to student-athlete engagement including academics, life skills and career development. Additionally, she will lead the department’s diversity and inclusion efforts and serve as the department’s liaison with the Texas A&M Title IX office. Brown will also provide sport supervision for women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s tennis. She will transition to the department later in March after serving at the University of Maryland since 2014.

Two other recent promotions include Joe Fields and Mike Wright, who have been named Senior Associate Athletic Directors, joining the current senior leadership team.

Fields was promoted to Senior Associate AD having served as Associate AD for Academic Services since 2017. While continuing to lead academic services for student-athletes, Fields will also assist with sport oversight for men’s and women’s track and field.

Wright joined the department in 2019 and provides extensive experience in media management and community relations. He will continue to oversee Athletics Communications, while working closely with AD Bjork and Deputy AD Thompson on various external efforts for the department.



Rebekah Rabun has been promoted to Director of Administration after serving the department since 2017 as an administrative coordinator. In her expanded role, Rabun will manage day-to-day operations for the administrative office, providing oversight and strategy of all administrative operations for the Director of Athletics. Prior to her administrative position, Rabun assisted with men’s basketball operations at Texas A&M and served as a graduate assistant in the Sport Management department.

Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Paul J. Batista and Travis Dabney, President and CEO of the 12th Man Foundation, will participate as invited guests at the department’s weekly leadership meetings.

AD Bjork expanded on the purpose of these department changes.

“Perhaps most importantly, our new structure will position us to become the number one athletics department in the country,” Bjork explained. “In doing so, the student-athlete experience will be enhanced, as Texas A&M provides a student-athlete experience like no other. I am extremely excited about our leadership team, our athletics staff and all of our coaches, who work tirelessly to support our tremendous student-athletes.”

To further facilitate collaboration and advancement for the department, the Offices of the Athletics Director and those on the executive leadership team currently in Reed Arena will relocate to the west side of Kyle Field in August 2020.