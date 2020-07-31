Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork Elaborates on SEC Plan to Play Conference Only Schedule

Bjork says it gives the conference its best chance to play football this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The decision to move to a conference only schedule may have come earlier than expected for Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, but it was the right decision in the end.

In a zoom meeting with reporters on Friday, Bjork said the 10-game, conference only schedule gives the league its best chance to play football this fall, even if it's not the full 10 game slate.

The league also agreed to push the start of the season back until late September.

“I think it provides to me clarity,” Bjork said. “It provides the hope and optimism that I mentioned in my statement, but it also ... just the mental aspect of this for our student athletes. They need clarity. I saw several of them in the parking lot as I was leaving last night. You could see it in their face. They have some clarity, and I think that’s exciting.”

Bjork says part of the decision to delay the start of the season was the impending threat of increased Covid-19 numbers when students return to campus.

Bjork also says paperwork is being filed to play this season's game against Arkansas at Kyle Field, and next year's game to be played in Fayetteville. The two schools have a contract with Jerryworld in Arlington through 2024, and Bjork says the plan is to honor that contract but not renew it.