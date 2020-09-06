Rudder football hit the field on Monday for strength and conditioning workouts

BRYAN, Texas — There was no pad popping or 11 on 11, but football is back.



Monday marked the first day UIL high school football programs and other sports could return to campus for strength and conditioning workouts.



Sure, there are plenty of rules coaches and players have to follow. For instance, teams are not allowed to go offense against defense and stations must be at least 10 feet apart.



With that said, it is just nice to see athletes back in action. Rudder hit the field with a purpose with head coach Eric Ezar running a ton of offensive plays on air.



The Rangers feel one game short of making the playoffs for the first time ever last season. But, with so many playmakers back, the green and white were pumped to be back together.