Rudder's High Powered Offense Facing Dominant Huntsville Defense on Friday

Rudder wants to prove it can put up points on anyone in the state.

BRYAN, Texas — There aren't enough adjectives in the English language to accurately describe just how good the Rudder offense has been so far this season.

The Rangers ran the table in non-district play (4-0) while averaging 583 yards of total offense per game. Those yards translated to points as well, as Rudder lit up the scoreboard to a tune of 52 points per game.

The Rangers open up district play this Friday against Huntsville.

The Hornets defense has been downright dominant thus far, allowing a total of 29 points in its three non-conference games (3-0). Rodney Southern's team is holding its opponents to just 171 yards per game.

"It's a big offense versus the best defense, we'll see who really is the best," Rudder head coach Eric Ezar says. "We have something to prove. It'll come down to our QB making plays and that's his strength. If he can get away from those great defensive linemen, we'll have a chance to make plays. if he can't, it'll be advantage Huntsville."