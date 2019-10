COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Our FNL Game of the Week for Week 6 is (8) Lamar Consolidated at Rudder.

The Rangers are the comeback kids. They've trailed by double-digits in all three of their wins this season. Their toughest task is still ahead though, with #8 Lamar Consolidated coming to town.

Head coach Eric Ezar says the key to a win Friday night is not falling behind by 20 points early on.