Rudder QB EJ Ezar Accepts Player of Week Award

Ezar accounted for over 600 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Rangers win over Weiss

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder junior quarterback EJ Ezar put on an offensive clinic in the Rangers Week 2 win over Weiss.

Ezar threw for 425 yards and six touchdowns and added 209 yards and another score on the ground.

For his efforts, Ezar was named the Built Ford Tough Week 2 5A Player of the Week.

"I told myself, this is going to be a special game. We were excited," Ezar tells KAGS. "I'm thankful for my team, my o-line and my receivers. It's for them but I'm thankful for it."