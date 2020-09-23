Rudder Out to Prove Something in 2020

The Rangers are looking for their first playoff birth in school history

BRYAN, Texas — The Rudder football program has never made the Texas High School football playoffs, but the Rangers are confident 2020 is the year the streak ends.

Junior quarterback EJ Ezar and future Division I receiver Keithron Lee return to lead a deadly offensive attack, while a veteran group of upperclassmen run the show on defense.

The Rangers went 5-5 in 2019 in Eric Ezar's first year the helm, and coach thinks his team is better than year than it was last year.

The Rudder team motto in 2020 is "something to prove," and that starts Friday night against Bastrop.

"We think we can go farther than just playoffs," Eric Ezar says. "The immediate goal is playoffs, second goal is District Championship and win some playoff games. That's what's on our mind and we think we have the team to do it. Got to stay healthy and pass our classes."