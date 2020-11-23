Rudder Facing Must Win Situation Against A&M Consolidated

The Rangers, a program that's never made the playoffs, is still alive in the playoff hunt

BRYAN, Texas — The playoffs for high school football teams in Classes 1A-4A are already underway, but a local 5A team is already in win-or-go-home mode.

Rudder is still in the playoff hunt, but another loss would eliminate the Rangers from playoff contention. No Rudder team in school history has reached the postseason.

Up next for the Rangers is a defacto playoff game against A&M Consolidated. The Tigers can clinch the fourth and final playoff spot from the district with a win, but could end up missing out on the playoffs completely with a loss. Rudder would hold the tie-breaker over the Tigers in that case, and assuming Rudder can beat a winless Lamar Consolidated team in the season finale, would get the fourth playoff spot with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Consol.

"They have to go out and seize the moment when they play," Rudder head coach Eric Ezar says. "We think we have a good chance. Consol is a great team but every weekend you see upsets that happen. We have to go out and play. At some point we're going to break through that barrier and hopefully it's Friday night."