Rudder Offense Off to Historic Start

The Rangers are averaging 56 points per game through two weeks

BRYAN, Texas — Eric Ezar knew his offense could be pretty good in 2020 but he didn't expect them to be this good, this early in the season.

Through two games, Rudder is averaging 56 points per contest and have broken the school record for total yards each week.

Ezar's son EJ, a junior quarterback, accounted for 635 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns in the Rangers Week 2 win over Weiss on Friday. His top receiver, Keithron Lee, hauled in 12 passes for 245 yards and 4 TDs while also picking up 107 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground.

That effort helped Lee get nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week Award, but Lee and Ezar are just two cogs in an offense that's clicking on all cylinders right now.

"It's year two of this offense and they're really starting to understand it," coach Ezar says. "We run some RPOs where last year, EJ would never get to the second read. This year, he's going through all three, sometimes even four. The defense is always going to be wrong, you just have to find it and we're finding it now."